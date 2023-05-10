'I wasn't Meghan in disguise at Coronation'
At a glance
Welsh composer Sir Karl Jenkins has broken his silence after photos of him at the coronation went viral
Some people thought his distinct look was actually the Duchess of Sussex in disguise
He has taken to TikTok to confirm the rumours were not true
Welsh composer Sir Karl Jenkins had a surprise when he had to debunk theories that he was the Duchess of Sussex in disguise at King Charles' coronation.
Despite it being announced the duchess would not be attending, Twitter was awash with claims she'd snuck her way into Westminster Abbey.
"Meghan you're not fooling us," one user said, attaching a photo of the musician's unique look.
After this, Sir Karl took to TikTok to set the record straight.
Ahead of the coronation, the 79-year-old from Swansea said he was "very honoured" to witness the the event in person.
He was invited because the song he composed was planned to be played during the ceremony.
The movement performed was Tros y Garreg which translates as Crossing the Stone and is based on a Welsh folk song.
More than 18 million people tuned in to watch King Charles and Queen Camilla being crowned on Saturday.
But during the two-hour service, social media appeared to take a particular interest in Katy Perry searching for a seat and Sir Karl's distinct look.
Twitter went into a frenzy with many convinced that his striking look of large shades, grey hair and an impressive moustache was a cover-up.
He was compared to former US president Donald Trump while others quipped it was in fact Meghan in costume.
In a tweet @NickdeSemlyen wrote: "I refuse to believe that this isn’t one of the Beastie Boys."
Another (@WayneTechSPFX) said: "Mysterious man at the coronation solved. It's Trump."
But others were quick to jump on the "insane" theories spiralling online.
One user didn't understand how a 79-year-old man could be compared to a 41-year-old woman and the Royal Academy of Music tweeted to say it was "very proud to dispel" rumours.
On Sunday he took to his 107,000 TikTok followers to break the news.
"I was quite surprised that some people thought I was Meghan Markle in disguise," he laughed.
"Someone wrote I was there to steal the crown jewels.
"I look this way all the time.
"Oh, and my moustache... I've had the moustache since I was 18 years old. It was very trendy then. So that’s me. Nothing sinister about it or surprising at all!"
