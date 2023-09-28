Woman waited five days in A&E due to bed shortage
At a glance
A woman waited for five days in A&E at Eastbourne District General Hospital for a mental health bed
Her parents said she was left “thin, not communicating and not able to function”
The Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust said it had experienced an increase in the need for in-patient mental health services
A woman in a mental health crisis waited five days in A&E in East Sussex due to a shortage of mental health beds.
The woman’s father said she was left “thin, not communicating and not able to function” during her wait at Eastbourne District General Hospital.
“We’re concerned for our daughter as she isn’t able to advocate for herself,” he said.
The Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust said it had experienced an increase in the need for in-patient mental health services.
The woman, who had previously been sectioned, had stopped taking her medication last week and waited five days in the hospital’s A&E department before being transferred to a mental health unit in Hastings on Wednesday.
Her parents, Kevin and Julie, said she had stopped eating and drinking during the wait.
“She is very thin, not communicating and not able to function. And she’s still not able to receive the treatment she needs to start her recovery,” Kevin told BBC Radio Sussex.
Extended time in hospital
“During a mental health crisis, she is dependant on other people’s support. And so much of the time, the support that should be there from professional services isn’t.”
Julie added: “If she’s in A&E, she doesn’t have the nurses or doctors to enable her to get back up to her full medication dose. And therefore, it extends the period of time she ends up in hospital.
“Also, she is not eating and drinking. She has become very weak and very sick.”
The trust said the increase in need for in-patient mental health services was a nationwide issue.
"We appreciate how difficult it is for patients and their families when they are waiting for admission to inpatient mental health services,” a spokesperson said.
The trust said it had expanded its mental health liaison teams and launched initiatives to increase the range of services available.
The Department of Health and Social Care said an additional £2.3bn a year is to be invested by March 2024 into expanding mental health services.
Marjorie Wallace, chief executive of mental health charity Sane, said many families across the UK have found themselves in similar situations.
“It is almost worse than it was when I found Sane 30 years ago,” she said.
