He said for many people the effects of a new variant were like a "bad summer cold".

"It just so happens that the numbers have risen and therefore, the very low number of people in hospital has increased," he said.

"It is causing people who've got other diseases for their conditions to get worse, and that's really the reason that we're starting to see a small increase in the number of patients coming to hospital," he said.

"There's no indication at the moment that this particular variant is more dangerous than variants that have gone before it."

Booster jabs were "offering protection against severe illness from this particular variant", he said.

"It doesn't appear to stop you catching it. But if you do catch it, it turns into this summer cold that we're all experiencing and it means our body can react really quickly.

"This is not a reason to panic but it's just being aware that this is going around.

"So for the vast majority of us who are fully vaccinated, this is no more risky than a bad case of flu."

Mr Chant added it was "an important reminder to us all that coronavirus hasn’t gone away, and that we need to keep an eye on it”.