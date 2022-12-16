An Irish soldier who was shot and killed while on UN peacekeeping duty in Lebanon was the "most wonderful, selfless person", his fiancée has said.

Pte Seán Rooney, 23, from Newtowncunningham in County Donegal, was in one of two armoured vehicles that came under fire while travelling to Beirut on Wednesday evening.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital near Sidon.

He is the first Irish soldier to die on a United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mission in more than 20 years.