Father-of-two was stabbed in heart, inquest hears
- Published
A "much-loved" father-of-two died from a stab wound to the heart, an inquest heard.
Dominic Clark-Ellingford, 32, was pronounced dead by paramedics in Lesney Gardens, Rochford, on Friday 25 November.
An inquest was opened and adjourned at Essex Coroner's Court.
Mr Clark-Ellingford's mother, in a statement, described him as "funny, much-loved and kind".
Perry Coulson, 38, of Lesney Gardens, has been remanded in custody charged with murder.
