Residents who live on the water's edge in Shrewsbury have grown accustomed down the years to dealing with the very worst that the River Severn can throw at them.

So a very close eye is being kept on levels.

Some roads and car parks have been left submerged while the Frankwell footbridge is blocked.

Walking around the town on Friday, traffic congestion seemed to be a more pressing concern with vehicles backing up into the town centre from the Welsh Bridge area.

For many people, the fast-flowing river, the longest in the UK, provided dramatic photo opportunities from the six road bridges in the town centre.