A deputy police and crime commissioner has been appointed for Derbyshire two years after the role was dropped.

Robert Flatley, 26, will earn an annual £30,000 for the role, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

A Conservative councillor for Ilkeston East on Derbyshire County Council and an Erewash Borough Council representative for West Hallam and Dale Abbey, his new role will see him earn £58,872 from public funds a year.

Angelique Foster, who was elected police and crime commissioner (PCC) for the county in 2021, had scrapped the deputy position when she took office.