Hundreds take the plunge in Kessock Ferry Swim
Almost 300 people took the plunge for the Highlands' Kessock Ferry Swim.
The event - a 1,200m (3,937ft) crossing between the communities of South and North Kessock - was revived last year after a break of 50 years.
It takes its name from a ferry that crossed the narrows, part of the Beauly Firth near Inverness, until the Kessock Bridge opened in the 1980s.
Outdoor education charity Àban Outdoor Ltd organised Sunday's event.
Interest in the challenge was thought to have declined following the opening of indoor swimming pools.
Some of those who participated in the last events in the 1960s returned for this year's challenged - aged in their 60s, 70s and even 80s.
Inverness-based writer Jennifer Morag Henderson, who has written the booklet The History of the Kessock Ferry Swim, said the event had a fascinating past.
Inverness-born Olympic swimmer - and first Scottish winner of the BBC Sports Personality award in 1958 - Ian Black also developed his love of swimming by tackling the route.
Henderson said: "I got to interview Ian, and he vividly remembered swimming the route of the Kessock Ferry, and said that his incredible swimming career really started with the Kessock Ferry swim."