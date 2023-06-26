Interest in the challenge was thought to have declined following the opening of indoor swimming pools.

Some of those who participated in the last events in the 1960s returned for this year's challenged - aged in their 60s, 70s and even 80s.

Inverness-based writer Jennifer Morag Henderson, who has written the booklet The History of the Kessock Ferry Swim, said the event had a fascinating past.

Inverness-born Olympic swimmer - and first Scottish winner of the BBC Sports Personality award in 1958 - Ian Black also developed his love of swimming by tackling the route.

Henderson said: "I got to interview Ian, and he vividly remembered swimming the route of the Kessock Ferry, and said that his incredible swimming career really started with the Kessock Ferry swim."