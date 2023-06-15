Elderly driver seriously injured as car crashes into roundabout
An elderly woman has been seriously injured after the car she was driving crashed into a roundabout and lampost on a main road in Cornwall.
Police say they were called to the single-vehicle collision at the Carnon Gate roundabout on the A39 at Devoran on Wednesday morning.
A Silver Honda Jazz crashed at about 10:55 (BST).
The driver, from the Falmouth area, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro.
The road was closed for four hours for investigations and vehicle recovery.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police appealed for witnesses and thanked "members of the public who assisted at the scene".
