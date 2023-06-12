Jersey Post has announced it made a loss of £6.6m in 2022.

In its annual business review, the postal service said it was "almost impossible to encapsulate the roller-coaster year that was 2022", adding that it faced a "perfect storm".

It said the war in Ukraine, inflation and rising costs all affected profit margins.

Alan Merry, chairperson, said in the review that the business was in a stable position and was resilient", but that it "needed to be smart" and that it was "going to be tough going forward".