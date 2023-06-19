Diggers and dumper truck damaged in farm fire

FireShropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Two diggers, a dumper truck and a roller were badly damaged in the blaze

Two diggers, a dumper truck and a roller were badly damaged in a fire at a farm.

Fire engines from Shropshire and Staffordshire were called to the blaze at Shiffords Grange Farm in Market Drayton at about 23:35 BST on Sunday.

Several machines were well alight when they arrived and it took nearly two hours to put the fire out, the service said.

Nobody was hurt and no buildings were damaged, they added.

The cause of the fire was being investigated by Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and Staffordshire Police.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters from two counties were called to the scene

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links