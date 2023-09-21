More than 3,000 people have signed a petition to save a swimming pool which is under threat due to the financial woes of the local council.

In June, Woking Borough Council issued a section 114 notice, halting spending on all but essential services, with its debts set to hit £2.6bn.

Among possible cuts to meet the debt is the phased closure of the indoor pool in Woking Park.

The Liberal Democrat-run council will meet next week to consider the idea, along with other options such as increasing the pool's charges.