Thousands sign petition to save under-threat pool
At a glance
Woking Borough Council is considering closing its swimming pool after declaring bankruptcy
The authority issued a section 114 notice with its debts set to hit £2.6bn
A petition to save the pool has attracted 3,000 signatures
The council will put its plans out to public consultation after a meeting next week
- Published
More than 3,000 people have signed a petition to save a swimming pool which is under threat due to the financial woes of the local council.
In June, Woking Borough Council issued a section 114 notice, halting spending on all but essential services, with its debts set to hit £2.6bn.
Among possible cuts to meet the debt is the phased closure of the indoor pool in Woking Park.
The Liberal Democrat-run council will meet next week to consider the idea, along with other options such as increasing the pool's charges.
Cliff Bush helps run the Dolphins Swim Club, which uses the pool for elderly and disabled people.
He said breaking the news of the prospect of closure had been heart breaking.
"We have 25 people a week come with learning disabilities" he said, "and they cried because it's their only outing."
Conservative councillor Steve Dorsett set up a Facebook group to fight the closure.
He said: "A thousand people joined the group within the first 24 hours."
Council leader Ann-Marie Barker said any proposed closure, along with other ideas to save money, such as cutting arts funding and shutting public toilets, would be put out to public consultation.
She said: "We'll be asking people their thoughts. Would they pay a little more to keep Pool in the Park?"
Speaking to BBC Radio Surrey, she said: "It is an older building. It does need a few more million pounds spending on it. The maintenance costs are high. The energy bills are high.
"Currently the cost of running Pool in the Park exceeds the income by £700,000 a year."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on X, external, and on Instagram, external.C Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.