The whole of Ireland is mourning after the deaths of four young people in a County Tipperary car crash, Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar has said.

A man in his 20s and three teenage girls died in a single vehicle crash in Clonmel at about 19:30 local time on Friday.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ understands they were on their way to meet friends to celebrate receiving Leaving Cert exam results.

It is also believed the man and one of the girls were brother and sister.

Mr Varadkar said results night should mark the "beginning of a world of opportunities for young people".