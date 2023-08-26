'Whole nation mourns' four killed in Clonmel crash
At a glance
Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar said the "whole nation mourns" the deaths of four young people in County Tipperary
One man in his 20s and three teenage girls died after a single-vehicle crash in Clonmel on Friday
It is believed they were on their way to an exam results celebration
A number of events due to take place in the town on Saturday have been cancelled
The whole of Ireland is mourning after the deaths of four young people in a County Tipperary car crash, Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar has said.
A man in his 20s and three teenage girls died in a single vehicle crash in Clonmel at about 19:30 local time on Friday.
Irish broadcaster RTÉ understands they were on their way to meet friends to celebrate receiving Leaving Cert exam results.
It is also believed the man and one of the girls were brother and sister.
Mr Varadkar said results night should mark the "beginning of a world of opportunities for young people".
"It’s a milestone on the road from childhood to adulthood," he said.
"For young lives, so full of possibility, to be cut short in this way is truly devastating and heartbreaking. The whole nation mourns them."
Mr Varadkar offered his condolences to the families and friends of those killed, as well as the wider community of Clonmel.
"The thoughts of the whole country are with them, their school and their community."
'Difficult days ahead'
RTÉ has reported the car crashed after it went out of control and overturned close to the entrance of a sports club.
The victims' bodies have been removed from the scene and were taken to Tipperary University Hospital where post-mortem examinations are due to take place.
Local priest Fr Michael Toomey said "no words are adequate" to describe the tragedy.
He urged those in the town to look after each other for what will be "difficult days ahead".
"No words can give comfort at this time. My thoughts and prayers are with the families tonight who suffered a terrible loss in this terrible accident," he said.
He also repeated a gardaí (Irish police) request for people not to share images on social media as to not cause further distress to heartbroken families.
"My thoughts and prayers are with the four young people who tragically lost their lives tonight, to their families, and their friends, on what should have been one of the happiest nights of their lives," he added.
A number of events due to take place in the town, including local park runs and Pride parade events, have been cancelled.
Tánaiste (Irish deputy prime minister) Micheál Martin said he was "deeply saddened by the tragic, heartbreaking loss of four young lives".
Local Independent TD (member of the Irish parliament) Mattie McGrath described the tragedy as "every parents worst nightmare" while Fine Gael TD Michael Lowry said people in the county and across the country are "overcome with shock and sadness".
Meanwhile the leaders of Stormont parties have offered their condolences to the victims and their families.
Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill said "our hearts are sore" after the deaths of the four young people.
"Their families, friends, and the local community are all in the thoughts and prayers of everyone across the island," she posted on social media.
"The country mourns with you during this very sad time."
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his thoughts were with the families and Clonmel community "who have suffered such a devastating loss".
"How quickly joy can turn to tragedy as we are all reminded of the uncertainty of life."