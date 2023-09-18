A 39-year-old man has been charged with two counts of arson following a fire at a house in Leicester.

Leicestershire Police said firefighters were called to a property in Fosse Road South at about 01:45 BST on Thursday.

The force said there were five people in the house, which was evacuated before the fire was extinguished.

Nobody was injured but some occupants were treated for the effects of smoke inhalation.