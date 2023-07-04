A man has died after his car crashed in Surrey, police have said.

The single-vehicle crash happened in Mill Way, Leatherhead, at about 05:45 BST on Monday.

Police and ambulance crews attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surrey Police said it was still working to identify the man.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

