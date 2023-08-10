A man who is alleged to be part of a group that helps move migrants out of the UK has been charged with people smuggling offences.

Muhamed Alievski, 28, from Macedonia, was arrested by National Crime Agency officers in Ashford, Kent, on Saturday morning.

With him at the time was a 22-year-old Albanian national, wanted for breaching a court order imposed after his conviction for drug offences, who was also arrested and taken into custody.

Mr Alievski appeared before magistrates in Folkestone on Monday where he was remanded in custody until his next hearing at Canterbury Crown Court on September 4.