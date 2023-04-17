Police say 25 speed-related offences were detected on the North Coast 500 tourist route at the weekend - including two drivers travelling at almost 100mph.

Road policing officers and safety camera staff carried out the crackdown on the 516-mile (830km) route around the north Highland coast.

One driver was detected at 97mph within a 60mph limit on the A832 near Achnasheen, and another at 95mph on a 70mph stretch of the A9 near Tore.

A driver was also recorded travelling at 91mph near Achnasheen.

Police said two others were clocked driving at 89mph and third at 83mph on a 60mph section of the A9 near Helmsdale.

The enforcement action was carried out between Friday and Sunday, and followed similar work carried out in previous years.

Sgt Calum MacAulay said: “A crash involving speed affects more than just you and your car – it also impacts your family, the victim’s family, the emergency services and those who witness it.”

The official website for the NC500 has a section on road safety, external.