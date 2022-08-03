Death of man found outside apartment block 'unexplained'
The death of a man found outside an apartment block is being treated as "unexplained", police said.
Officers were called to George Street in Nottingham shortly before 22:00 BST on Monday.
A man was given medical treatment for injuries "consistent with a fall" but died at the scene.
Nottinghamshire Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious but they want to talk to a man seen in the area at the time.
Det Sgt James Hirst said: "Our thoughts are with this man’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.
”Our enquiries remain ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened to please get in touch with us.
“We are particularly keen to talk to a man we believe was in the George Street area at the time of the incident and who may have vital information which could assist us with our investigation.
"I would urge him to please get in contact with us as soon as possible.”