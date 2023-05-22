Woman dies after stairs fall during man's arrest
- Published
A woman has died after falling down stairs while police were arresting a man.
While a man in his 30s was being arrested in a downstairs room the 46-year-old woman fell down some stairs, police said.
She was taken to hospital for treatment but died a short time later.
Officers were called to a property on Kingsdale Close in Meir, Stoke-on-Trent, after reports of an assault on Friday, Staffordshire Police said.
The force said it had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct over the incident.
It added that the woman's family had been informed and was being supported while her death, currently being treated as unexplained, was investigated.
A 38-year-old man from Stoke-on-Trent was arrested on suspicion of assault and has since been released on conditional police bail while inquiries continue.