A woman has died after falling down stairs while police were arresting a man.

While a man in his 30s was being arrested in a downstairs room the 46-year-old woman fell down some stairs, police said.

She was taken to hospital for treatment but died a short time later.

Officers were called to a property on Kingsdale Close in Meir, Stoke-on-Trent, after reports of an assault on Friday, Staffordshire Police said.