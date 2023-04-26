Four suspects were arrested after being chased down by a police dog following a high-speed pursuit.

Officers were called to a property in Cheriton Drive, Ravenshead, at about 21:10 BST on Monday after power tools were stolen from the back of a van.

A suspected stolen car was later chased at high speed by multiple police cars before a number of people ran from the vehicle.

Four males, aged 29, 26, 24 and 15 were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, theft from a motor vehicle, failing to stop and dangerous driving.