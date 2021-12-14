The NHS in Cornwall is aiming to more than double its daily Covid-19 vaccination rates for the rest of the month.

It is planning to deliver 172,000 booster jabs, which is 9,000 a day, by the end of December.

Currently about 4,000 people are receiving vaccinations each day.

It follows an announcement by the Prime Minister who set a national target to offer boosters to all adults who want one by the end of the month.

As part of the drive, the vaccination centre at Stithians will reopen on 19 December, having been closed in September.

Anyone over 30 can book an appointment for a booster, and from Wednesday that will extend to anyone over 18.

Three months must have passed since receiving the second jab, in order to be eligible.

A joint statement from the NHS in Cornwall said: "There are plenty of vaccine and appointments available, but please be patient as we are experiencing overwhelming demand.

"Please also be kind to our NHS staff, who are working tirelessly to deliver our vaccination programme."

Walk-in clinics are also available for people seeking first, second and booster doses.

More are being set up, with some already arranged in:

Bude Methodist Church, Tuesday 14 December -10:00 to 15:00

Veor Surgery in Camborne, Tuesday 14, Thursday 16, Tuesday 21 December - 08:00 to 13:00

Liskerrett Community Centre in Liskeard, Friday 17 December - 11:00 to 16:00

Redruth Health Centre, Tuesday 14 - 18:00 to 21:00

There are also some available at pharmacies, and information can be found on the NHS website.