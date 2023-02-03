Ireland: Urgent appeal for refugee accommodation
- Published
A government minister in the Republic of Ireland has called for more buildings to be made available for refugees coming into the country.
In a letter to his colleagues, Integration Minister Roderic O'Gorman said the buildings could be located anywhere.
Halls where camp beds, mattresses and sleeping bags can be set out are being sought to accommodate refugees arriving in Ireland.
The letter, seen by Irish national broadcaster RTÉ, said facilities that were wanted included sports centres with showers.
Also included on the list are conference facilities, arts and student centres.
There was also a call for any large buildings that are deemed safe by local authorities and which comply with fire regulations.
Increase in refugees
Mr O'Gorman told his fellow ministers that his department would manage the buildings.
He has also asked departments for assistance in providing those buildings for immediate use.
It comes as it was revealed that up to 180,000 people could be seeking refuge in the Republic of Ireland by the end of 2023.
The information came from a briefing paper for the government's chief whip.