A man has appeared in court charged in connection with an incident in which a man was found collapsed in a rural road.

Police say they were called to Began Road, Cardiff, at 18:15 BST on Monday after a man who police say had been assaulted was found by a member of the public.

A 43-year-old man from Pentwyn, Cardiff, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates' Court charged with kidnap and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

South Wales Police said his injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing.