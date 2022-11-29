A﻿ former professional footballer has swapped his shin pads for a stab vest after joining the police.

H﻿arry Middleton, who played more than 100 professional games for clubs such as Doncaster Rovers, Port Vale and FC Halifax Town, joined the South Yorkshire force earlier this year.

T﻿he former midfielder is now on the front line after joining the force's response team.

He said the change helped him stay active as well as wanting to be "out and about helping people".

Doncaster-born PC Middleton, 27, grew up in the city and played for the club's academy set up before making his first team debut in 2012.