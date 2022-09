A project helping showcase Wales' landscape and connect people with the outdoors has reached a climax on Snowdon.

Scores of people made a special trek to the shores of Llyn Llydaw below the summit of Wales' highest peak to create a special light show as dusk fell.

The Green Space Dark Skies, external project has visited all four corners of the UK over the past six months.

It has been one of 10 projects making up the Unboxed 2022 festival of creativity, external