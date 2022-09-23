I﻿slanders have voted in favour of community ownership of one of the largest estates in the Western Isles which is still privately owned.

The 27,000-acre B﻿ays of Harris Estate includes a large area in the south of Harris and the Isle of Berneray. The area is home to about 2,050 people.

A ballot held to gauge support of a community buyout saw 63% in favour of it. There was a turnout of 70% of eligible voters.

B﻿ays of Harris Steering Group said there was still a lot of work to be done on the bid, including the setting up of a legally-constituted organisation to negotiate the buyout from the owner.

M﻿ore than 75% of the Western Isles' population live on community-owned land.