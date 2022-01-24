Tributes paid to ice cream 'legend' Mr Rossi
Tributes have been paid to a well-known ice cream seller, who regularly served customers across Leeds for decades, following his death.
Vittorio Di Mascio died on Friday evening, Rossi's Ices said.
Writing on Facebook, the ice cream firm said Mr Di Mascio - who was affectionately known as Mr Rossi - "will be missed" across his patch in Pudsey and Bramley.
Hundreds of people responded by paying tribute on social media.
Among them was Conservative MP for Pudsey Stuart Andrew, who said: "So sorry to hear the news that local Pudsey legend Mr Rossi has passed away.
"My thoughts are with his family and friends. He was such delight whenever you met him."
Rossi's Ices said: "RIP our good friend Vittorio Di Mascio (Mr Rossi). It’s with a heavy heart I'm the bearer of sad news.
"He sadly passed away last night. RIP Vittorio you will be missed."
One person said the music played from his van "was the theme tune of happiness when we were kids", while another added "such a lovely guy who served us kids well... in the 70s and 80s".
The seller served ice cream across the city from a yellow and white Bedford CF van.
Replying to a post showing Mr Andrew and Mr Di Mascio, one person commented: "[Ice cream sellers] are such an integral part of communities."