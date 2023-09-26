A commercial letting agent said rents for many High Street shops had almost halved since their peak before the pandemic.

John Weston, from Brown and Co in King's Lynn, Norfolk, said the company was finding more local businesses were moving back as a result.

"The rental levels have come down significantly from the peak," he said.

As a result he said many new tenants on the town's High Street were "local traders and businesses which haven't been able to afford [to be there] in previous years before the latest crash".