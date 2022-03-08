Book festival plans return to traditional venue
At a glance
The Borders Book Festival was last held at its traditional venue three years ago
Organisers say they hope to return to "relative pre-pandemic bliss"
Joanna Lumley, Julian Clary and Val McDermid are among those already confirmed to be taking part
The Borders Book Festival is planning to return to its traditional date and venue for the first time in three years.
Organisers hope to go back to the Harmony Garden in Melrose from 16 to 19 June.
Last year the event was held at Abbotsford House in November having effectively been cancelled the previous year.
Festival director Alistair Moffat said they hoped to be able to return to "relative pre-pandemic bliss" this summer.
The full programme of more than 100 events will be announced next month but some names have already been confirmed.
Joanna Lumley, Andrew Marr, Julian Clary, Val McDermid and James Naughtie will all be part of proceedings.
A special show with Scottish impressionists Rory Bremner, Ronni Ancona and Lewis MacLeod is also set to be staged.
Mr Moffat said: "We couldn't be more excited about our return to Harmony Garden this summer.
"Undoubtedly, Abbotsford made a fabulous venue last November, and was especially fitting for the 250th anniversary year of Scott’s birth, but our hearts lie at Harmony Garden.
"To return there more than two years since the pandemic paused life as we knew it is a poignant cause for reflection and celebration."
As well as dozens of events, the winner of this year's Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction will also be announced at the festival.