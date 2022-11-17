H﻿ighland Council has sought land around Fort William for use as burial ground because the town's cemetery is running out of space.

T﻿he local authority said Glen Nevis cemetery could reach its full capacity in just over two years time.

T﻿he council added that despite its best efforts it had so far been unable to find alternative locations in the local area for burials.

I﻿t has launched an appeal on social media asking landowners if they have potentially suitable land for sale.

Sites have been sought within a 15-mile (24km) radius of Fort William.