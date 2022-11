Highland Council has sought land around Fort William for use as burial ground because the town's cemetery is running out of space.

The local authority said Glen Nevis cemetery could reach its full capacity in just over two years time.

The council added that despite its best efforts it had so far been unable to find alternative locations in the local area for burials.

It has launched an appeal on social media asking landowners if they have potentially suitable land for sale.

Sites have been sought within a 15-mile (24km) radius of Fort William.