Tony Durcan is a senior nurse at Queen Victoria Memorial Hospital in Welwyn, part of the Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust, where those on strike are mainly community-based.

He says they are looking for a settlement that is "suitable, fair and reflective" around the "hard work and dedication" that nurses do every day.

"Nurses are being put under intolerable stresses and strains and that's why, for historical reasons, the RCN membership has made this decision that enough is enough," he says.

"We need to take this directly to government. They've forced our hand to take industrial action.

"We all come into this profession to make the difference, we have never thought that we would be in this position - that we would have to be walking away.

"We're just asking the local MPs and the ministers that the only way to resolve this is to get round the table, have meaningful conversations with our general secretary of the RCN and get back to doing what we love to do, which is to care passionately for our people."

He believes that the public will be behind their action for however long it goes on.

"Yes, its going to be difficult and yes it's going to be tough and yes, my members are patients as well so we know the impact and effect," he says.

"The difficulty is the alternative, if we do not stand up and if we do not promote the pay award and safe staffing, where is the future of the NHS?"