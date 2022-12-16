River bridge to be closed for four months
A busy and popular pedestrian and cycle bridge over a town's river will be closed for about four months.
The Butterfly Bridge, over the River Great Ouse, in Bedford, will shut on 9 January.
Bedford Borough Council said it was part of a "major investment" and it would have a "more skid-resistant surface".
It would also be painted and cleaned.
A "full width river navigation closure" would also take place, it added.
The river is used by rowers and regularly hosts regattas.
