Investigations are continuing into a fire at a former mill building in the Borders.

Emergency services were called out to the derelict Glenmac site on Allar's Bank in Hawick at about 18:30 on Tuesday.

The town's High Street had to be shut for a time as smoke drifted out from the burning property.

The fire, in a part of the building formerly used for offices, was brought under control quickly.

Fire crews remained at the scene for several hours as damping down operations continued.