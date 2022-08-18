Jersey property prices rise by 2% in second quarter

Aerial of houses in Jersey

House prices in Jersey rose by 2% in the second quarter (Q2) of 2022.

The island recorded its highest annual average price rise by 16% in the first quarter of the year.

Statistics Jersey reported the price of three and four bedroom homes had decreased, with all other property types increasing.

Private sector rental prices were 2% higher than at the beginning of 2022.

The average property prices for Jersey in Q2 were:

  • One-bedroom flat - £353,000 (Q1 £339,000)

  • Two-bedroom flat - £536,000 (Q1 £496,000)

  • Two-bedroom property - £664,000 (Q1 £652,000)

  • Three-bedroom property - £853,000 (Q1 £861,000)

  • Four-bedroom property - £1329,000 (Q1 £1,339,000)