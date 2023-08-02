Cocaine worth €9.3m (£7.9m) has been seized at Rosslare Europort in County Wexford, gardaí (Irish police) have said.

It was discovered after Revenue officers stopped and searched a UK-registered freight unit that arrived by ferry from Dunkirk, France, on Wednesday morning.

About 133kg of suspected cocaine was found concealed in a refrigerated trailer.

A man in his 30s was arrested and is being questioned at a local police station.

An investigation is ongoing, authorities said.