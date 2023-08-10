Roads, bridges and paths from Cornwall to Wiltshire are in line for £103m worth of improvements, say National Highways.

The work, some of which is already under way, covers 75 schemes across the south-west of England.

There will also be £5.5m for eco-friendly projects and cyclist, horse rider, and pedestrian facilities.

In addition to the renewals programme, National Highways is also upgrading nine miles (14km) of the A30 to dual carriageway between Chiverton and Carland Cross in Cornwall.