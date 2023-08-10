Roads, bridges and paths in line for £103m revamp
Roads, bridges and paths from Cornwall to Wiltshire are in line for £103m worth of improvements, say National Highways.
The work, some of which is already under way, covers 75 schemes across the south-west of England.
There will also be £5.5m for eco-friendly projects and cyclist, horse rider, and pedestrian facilities.
In addition to the renewals programme, National Highways is also upgrading nine miles (14km) of the A30 to dual carriageway between Chiverton and Carland Cross in Cornwall.
'Safe journeys'
Minister for Roads, Richard Holden, said: "This substantial investment will ensure communities from Cornwall to Wiltshire are better connected, as we grow the economy, and drivers enjoy safe and reliable journeys."
Among the changes this financial year are:
Refurbishing the decks of the M5 junction 15 and 16 bridges at the Almondsbury Interchange
Repairing and refurbishing the M5 Bamfurlong Lane bridge near Cheltenham
Refurbishing structures at junctions 24 and 25 of the M5
Starting a technology upgrade in the A38 Saltash Tunnel
Upgrading lighting to LED units along the M4, M5, M49 and A303
Repairing retaining walls on the A36 at Dundas, near Bath
Stabilising a landslip alongside the A35 at Chideock
National Highways is also dualling a section of the A303 between Sparkford and Ilchester in Somerset.
It will start work later this year on the Missing Link scheme in Gloucestershire – a project that aims to improve the connection between two dual carriageway sections of the A417 at Brockworth and Cowley, and links between the M4 and M5.
