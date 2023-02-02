'Police incident' closes M25 by Hemel Hempstead
Part of the M25 clockwise has been closed because of a "police incident".
National Highways said the road was shut between Junctions 20 for Hemel Hempstead and Junction 21, for the M1.
Emergency services attended the scene and the East Anglian Air Ambulance took off and landed on the road, it added.
Hertfordshire Constabulary said it was called at 08:05 GMT to reports of "concerns for the welfare of a man who had been found on the hard shoulder of the M25 northbound, near junction 21a".
It asked people to avoid the area.
Diversions are in place and there is about five miles of congestion on the M25 anti-clockwise, National Highways added.
The M1 was closed northbound between Junctions 6 for St Albans and Junctions 8 for Hemel Hempstead, but has since reopened.
