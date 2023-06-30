Seaside landmark to close for £5m restoration
A fort on the East Sussex coast which has been re-opened as a museum is to close temporarily for a £5.8m restoration.
A programme of repairs and improvements will start at Newhaven Fort at the end of summer 2023 and continue throughout 2024.
Duncan Kerr, CEO of Wave Leisure Trust, the body which runs the attraction, said it was a "defining moment in the long history" of the site.
The fort was completed in 1871 and was an operational coastal defence in both world wars before being decommissioned during the 1960s.
It was then reopened by the local council as a 'heritage military attraction' in the 1980s.
The restoration of the landmark will see new access to gun emplacements, the refurbishment of the exhibitions and the redevelopment of the adventure playground.
The project will also see work to protect the historic building from exposure to adverse weather conditions.
Cash for the revamp has come from the Newhaven Town Deal fund.
'Unique landmark'
Mr Kerr said: “This is a defining moment in the long history of Newhaven Fort and I couldn’t be more excited at the tantalising prospect of what this fantastic investment will create for future generations to enjoy."
Councillor Johnny Denis, cabinet member for arts, culture, tourism and leisure at Lewes District Council, said the fort has "a special place in the hearts of so many people".
He said: "I am greatly looking forward to the completion of the works to allow residents and visitors the opportunity to visit, understand and enjoy this unique landmark for years to come.”
The site plans to reopen in Spring 2025.
