A fort on the East Sussex coast which has been re-opened as a museum is to close temporarily for a £5.8m restoration.

A programme of repairs and improvements will start at Newhaven Fort at the end of summer 2023 and continue throughout 2024.

Duncan Kerr, CEO of Wave Leisure Trust, the body which runs the attraction, said it was a "defining moment in the long history" of the site.

The fort was completed in 1871 and was an operational coastal defence in both world wars before being decommissioned during the 1960s.