Torrington Pool reopens after leak repairs

A swimming pool in north Devon has officially reopened after being shut for six months because of a leak.

Torrington Pool's reopening also sees it under new management, bosses said.

Active Torridge, which took over the management of Torridge District Council's leisure facilities in April, said it had been working with the council to resolve the issues at the facility in Great Torrington.

It said fixing the major leak in a split pipe had been complicated by difficulties in locating and accessing the damage, and supply chain problems meant delays to repairs.

Operations boss Matthew Wright said the "substantial leak" saw the pool needing "extensive excavation works around the pool area to locate and replace the damaged sections".

He added that the installation of more efficient boilers and new flooring as well as internal and external redecoration works were carried out at the same time.

The official reopening comes after an open day on Saturday.