Five people have been arrested after a fight broke out following an argument about jewellery.

Nottinghamshire Police said the initial argument began on Singleton Avenue in Mansfield, with two cars tracked down to Rosebay Gardens in Clipstone at about 03:30 BST on Thursday.

Three teenage boys, an 18-year-old girl and a 26-year-old woman were all held, a force spokesman said, while cannabis, cash and a knife were recovered from the cars.

A man and two women suffered "minor" injuries.

Two of the boys, aged 16 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs, with a 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

The 26-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, while the 18-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of robbery, common assault, possession with intent to supply class B drugs and possession of a bladed article.