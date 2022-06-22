A university has donated 18 of its old pianos to community groups across County Durham.

Durham University passed on its instruments after becoming the UK's largest all-Steinway school, external with 61 of the "world class" pianos.

Andrea Flynn, director of Ferryhill-based performing arts charity Enter CIC, said its donated piano was a "true gift".

“The piano will definitely be well used and I look forward to hearing our hall full of beautiful melody,” she said.