A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash with a car.

North Wales Police said a black Mercedes was involved in a crash with an orange and white motorcycle on Ruabon Road, Wrexham, at about 16:50 BST on Sunday.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Stoke University Hospital with serious injuries.

Officers want to speak to any witnesses, including the rider of a second motorbike which left the scene.