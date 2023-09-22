Plan to reopen landslide-struck steps progresses
A plan to reopen steps in Guernsey which have been closed for more than three years has moved forward.
The steps from La Vallette, by the former aquarium, to Clarence Battery have been closed since March 2020 when a landslide was caused by heavy rain.
A planning application has now been submitted to stabilise slopes either side of the former aquarium building and to repair the steps.
The States said the replacement steps had been designed to follow the line of the existing steps, allowing the intact flights of stairs to remain in-situ.
The work to repair the steps was initially delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, and then the States faced difficulties securing design specialists to work on the project.
The States said it was suspected that poor or faulty drainage was a contributing factor in the landslip - and as a result, the application proposed the restored steps had an improved drainage system, which would be largely concealed in the ground underneath the new steps.
'Outstanding location'
Marco Tersigni, infrastructure officer for Environment and Infrastructure, said: “La Vallette not only has a rich history but is an important part of St Peter Port, offering convenient recreational space in an outstanding location.
"As such, after delays caused by external factors, I am delighted that progress has been made to deliver a long-term solution for the area."
He said the States had given "careful consideration" to mitigate the impact of the works on the natural environment, and surrounding wildlife.
Mr Tersigni added: "For islanders and visitors alike who have missed being able to enjoy the beautiful route along our east coast from La Vallette round to Clarence Battery, this welcome news represents the next step as we look forward to the eventual reopening of the steps.”
