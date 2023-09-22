A plan to reopen steps in Guernsey which have been closed for more than three years has moved forward.

The steps from La Vallette, by the former aquarium, to Clarence Battery have been closed since March 2020 when a landslide was caused by heavy rain.

A planning application has now been submitted to stabilise slopes either side of the former aquarium building and to repair the steps.

The States said the replacement steps had been designed to follow the line of the existing steps, allowing the intact flights of stairs to remain in-situ.