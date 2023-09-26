A storyteller who reads books to children in hospital is encouraging 5-11 year-olds to take part in the UK's largest children's story writing competition.

The competition seeks to find the most talented young writers in the UK.

Amanda Smith, from the charity Read for Good, reads books to children at a hospital in Norwich and described the BBC's 500 Words as a "really exciting" opportunity.

Children can enter the competition until Friday 10 November.