The leader of the Labour Party in the Republic of Ireland, Alan Kelly, has announced his resignation after less than two years in the role.

The 46-year-old said he was stepping down after his party colleagues informed him that they had "lost collective confidence" in his leadership.

"This was a surprise to me, but I accepted the decision immediately," he added.

Mr Kelly confirmed his resignation in an emotional address to reporters outside Leinster House, home of the Oireachtas (Irish parliament), on Wednesday night.

He explained there had been a number of "frank discussions" in recent weeks within Labour, but particularly over the past few days.

"I have to acknowledge that we haven't been able, as a party, to move on in the opinion polls and I have a deep regret about that."

Mr Kelly, a father of two from County Tipperary, is a former government minister, senator and a member of the European Parliament.

He first served as a junior minister in the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport and was later promoted to the role of minister for the environment.

However, the Labour Party has spent the past six years in opposition after its worst ever election result in 2016.