Museum gets £71,000 grant for improvements
A Derby museum has received a £71,000 government grant to help it improve the visitor experience and increase awareness.
Grade I listed Pickford's House, in Friar Gate, celebrates the life and times of Georgian architect Joseph Pickford.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service says the Department for Digital, Culture Media and Sport is behind the grant, which totals £71,700.
The government said the funding would “help the museum use virtual reality to bring the house to a wider audience”.
'Enhance' value
The museum is located inside the former home that the architect designed for himself in the 18th Century.
Dr Cathy Putz, director of programming at Derby Museums said: ”We are thrilled [to have] been awarded funding for our project, The Reimagined Home: Changing Views of Home, Work and Family for an Inclusive, Digital Age.
"The project will enable us to develop Pickford’s House, we will explore what Derby residents would like to know about the Georgian townhouse and will place our communities at its core as the site becomes a local hub of activity.
“We will make material improvements to the display, interpretation, and collections at Pickford’s House to enhance the visitor experience, improve accessibility and enhance the civic value of this site.”