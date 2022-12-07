'Essential' tidal flood defence work set to begin
- Published
Work to ensure thousands of homes are protected from flooding for another 50 years is due to start in the new year.
The Environment Agency's £75m project will refurbish tidal defences along a 3km (1.9 mile) stretch of Canvey Island, Essex.
It said some sections of the defences date back to the 1930s and the work will take into account the effects of rising sea levels due to climate change.
It will also improve access along the walkway, with new steps to the beach.
Much of Canvey Island lies below the daily high-water level in the Thames Estuary.
Work on the southern shoreline between Thorney Bay and the Island Yacht Club is expected to take until summer 2025 to complete.
The defences will provide protection for 6,097 properties on the island until 2070, the Environment Agency said.
Operations manager James Mason said: "This project is essential to managing the risk of flooding for thousands of people, homes and businesses.
"We are already seeing the impacts of climate change in the UK. Which is why schemes such as this are needed."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external