Arrests after air rifle and fake handguns found

Police generic imageGetty Images

Armed police went to Churchfield Lane on Tuesday after officers received reports a gun had been seen

Two men were arrested after armed police descended on to a road and seized an air rifle and two fake handguns.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers were deployed after reports a gun had been seen in Churchfield Lane, Radford, Nottingham, at about 15:50 GMT on Tuesday.

Two suspects were found sitting on a bench in the grounds of a church, with the weapons found during a search.

The pair, aged 29 and 38, were held on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm in public.

The 29-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug.

Both have been released on conditional bail.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact the force on 101.

