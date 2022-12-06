Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke deaths: Teens in court charged with murder
Three teenagers are facing two counts of murder
The 16-year-old victims were found in Abbey Wood and Thamesmead 10 days ago
A plea hearing is expected in February, with a six-week trial due to start in November 2023
Three teenagers have appeared in court charged with murdering two 16-year-old boys during "mob-handed armed violence" in south-east London.
Hussain Bah, 18, and two male defendants, aged 15 and 16, are accused of fatally stabbing Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke on 26 November.
The Old Bailey heard Charlie was attacked on Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, while Kearne was found a mile away on Titmus Avenue, Thamesmead.
He was found by members of the public bleeding from a chest wound, the court heard.
The prosecution told the court Charlie was knocked off a motorbike by a Nissan four-by-four vehicle, which contained five people, at about 17:00 GMT.
He suffered at least six stab wounds with the fatal blow penetrating his skull, the court heard.
Emergency services attended both scenes.
Charlie was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich where he died just over an hour after the attack.
Kearne was pronounced dead at the scene where he was found at 18.15 BST.
Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones KC described it as a "mob-handed armed violence on the streets of London".
Judge Angela Rafferty KC set a plea hearing for 21 February 2023 with a six-week trial at the Old Bailey from 6 November.
The younger two defendants - who cannot be named due to their age - were remanded into youth detention and Bah, of Greenwich, south-east London, was remanded into custody.
